Butler police: Gun, ammo, drugs recovered from man illegally parked

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
BUTLER, Wis. - Butler police recovered a gun, ammunition and drugs from a man who they saw was illegally parked in a handicap stall at a gas station in the village on April 24. 

Officials say when the officer approached the SUV in question, he saw a subject rolling a marijuana blunt on his lap. Further investigation revealed a "Mini Draco" 7.62x39mm pistol, loaded with 20 rounds, next to the driver – as well as nearly a pound of marijuana and evidence of drug dealing. 

Butler police arrested the subject – who is expected to be charged with the following in Waukesha County

  • Possession with intent to deliver – THC with use of a dangerous weapon
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Maintaining a drug trafficking place
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia