Butler police: Gun, ammo, drugs recovered from man illegally parked
BUTLER, Wis. - Butler police recovered a gun, ammunition and drugs from a man who they saw was illegally parked in a handicap stall at a gas station in the village on April 24.
Officials say when the officer approached the SUV in question, he saw a subject rolling a marijuana blunt on his lap. Further investigation revealed a "Mini Draco" 7.62x39mm pistol, loaded with 20 rounds, next to the driver – as well as nearly a pound of marijuana and evidence of drug dealing.
Butler police arrested the subject – who is expected to be charged with the following in Waukesha County:
- Possession with intent to deliver – THC with use of a dangerous weapon
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Maintaining a drug trafficking place
- Possession of drug paraphernalia