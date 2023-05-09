Butler police: Gun, ammo, drugs recovered from man illegally parked

article

Butler police recovered a gun, ammunition and drugs from a man who they saw was illegally parked in a handicap stall at a gas station in the village on April 24.

Officials say when the officer approached the SUV in question, he saw a subject rolling a marijuana blunt on his lap. Further investigation revealed a "Mini Draco" 7.62x39mm pistol, loaded with 20 rounds, next to the driver – as well as nearly a pound of marijuana and evidence of drug dealing.

Butler police arrested the subject – who is expected to be charged with the following in Waukesha County: