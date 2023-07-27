Butler boil water advisory issued after water main break
BUTLER, Wis. - The Village of Butler has issued a boil water advisory on Thursday, July 27 following a water main break.
The water main break occurred near Mid-City Plumbing in the vicinity of Custer Avenue and Park Drive. Due to the main break, the village experienced a major drop in water pressure. As a result of that drop in pressure and out of an abundance of caution, a boil water advisory was issued.
"Please do not use the water for cooking or drinking unless it has been boiled beforehand. We are expecting the Boil Water Advisory to last at least 24 hours while we test the water to ensure it is safe," said Benjamin Hubrich, Village Administrator/Clerk.