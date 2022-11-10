Burlington police search, missing 41-year-old man

article

Burlington Police Department needs your help in searching for a missing 41-year-old man.

David Garrett was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 9, when he walked into a Burlington business.

Officials said David purchased a few items and left the business on foot. David did not appear to be in distress and was by himself. David still has not contacted any family or friends.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

David was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, zip-up sweatshirt or jacket, and a black baseball cap with the American flag.

Police are looking for David to check his welfare and have him contact his family.

If anyone has contact with David, please get in touch with Racine County Dispatch at 262-886-2300 or email jborchardt@burlington-wi.gov reference incident number 22-10458.