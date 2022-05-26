Burlington man arrested, child porn possession

Expand / Collapse search

Crime and Public Safety
BURLINGTON, Wis. - A 31-year-old Burlington man has been charged with 12 counts of child porn possession, a release said Thursday, May 26.

Jeremy Cecil was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 24 after a search warrant was presented at his residence.

Cecil's bond was set for $25,000.

This is an active investigation. 

The Burlington Police Department is committed to working in partnership with organizations such as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to assist in ensuring the safety of its residents.