A Burlington man who prosecutors said set fire to his own historic home was sentenced to probation on Thursday, June 26.

Robert Staton sentenced

In Court:

Robert Staton, 66, was charged with misdemeanor negligent handling of burning materials and two counts of felony bail jumping last year. He pleaded no contest to both counts.

A judge imposed and stayed prison time in favor of probation with conditions that include maintaining absolute sobriety. He was also fined $15,000.

"This is your opportunity to get the counseling, the treatment, that you need to maintain a respectable future," the judge said during sentencing.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors then dismissed charges in two related cases.

Fire at Meinhardt Mansion

The backstory:

The fire at the historic Meinhardt Mansion happened on Nov. 22, 2024. When police officers first responded, a criminal complaint states Staton said he didn't know what had happened. But hours later, he admitted he used cardboard, wood and a lighter to start fires in each of the home's four fireplaces.

Prosecutors said Staton was "drunk" when he set the fire. Staton said he did it to "keep the workers warm" as the home was being renovated, but he never had a permit for any work – a point of contention with the city.

The complaint also alleged that, the day before the fire, Staton ran into the fire department's inspector at a local restaurant, thanked him for his service and gave him a $100 bill. Prosecutors said the inspector used the money to pay for Staton's food.

Then at a nearby stoplight, when the inspector thanked Staton, he was accused of responding, saying: "No problem, if my house ever catches fire, just let it burn." Staton denied saying that.