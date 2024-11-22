Burlington fire near Kane Street and Chandler Boulevard

article

The Brief There was a major fire response in the Burlington area on Friday morning. It happened near Kane Street and Chandler Boulevard. This is a developing story.



Firefighters on Friday, Nov. 22 responded to the scene of a fire near Kane Street and Chandler Boulevard in Burlington.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.

Burlington fire, Kane and Chandler

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.