Burlington fire near Kane Street and Chandler Boulevard
article
BURLINGTON, Wis. - Firefighters on Friday, Nov. 22 responded to the scene of a fire near Kane Street and Chandler Boulevard in Burlington.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.
Burlington fire, Kane and Chandler
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.