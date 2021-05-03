Expand / Collapse search

Burlington crash kills Milwaukee man, truck slams into wooded area

By FOX6 News Digital Team
BURLINGTON, Wis. - A 66-year-old Milwaukee man died Monday morning, May 3 following a traffic accident in the Town of Burlington. It happened on 312th Avenue near 7th Street. 

Kenosha County deputies and Fire/Rescue personnel from the Town of Burlington responded to the scene around 3 a.m. 

Initial reports indicated that a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck was southbound on 312th Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve as it approached 7th Street (CTH BB). 

According to the deputies on scene, the Dodge pickup truck left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area along the west side of 312th Avenue just south of 7th Street.  The Dodge pickup truck had extensive damage to the roof and driver side of the vehicle.

The operator and sole occupant of the pickup truck is identified as a 66-year-old man out of Milwaukee.  The operator was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification.  The investigation is still active. 

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.

