Child porn investigation, Burlington man charged with 15 felonies

Racine County prosecutors charged a man on Wednesday with 15 counts of child pornography possession.

The sheriff's office said 56-year-old Michael Mischel was arrested Tuesday after a cybertip lead to a search of his Burlington home.

Mischel admitted to downloading and uploading child sexual abuse material, according to the sheriff's office, stating: "I was lonely."

Investigators seized numerous electronic devices from Mischel’s home, and the sheriff's office said a computer analyst is conducting an "extensive forensic examination on the devices." So far, the computer analyst has identified hundreds of child porn images.

"Never forget that every image of child pornography represents horrific trauma and abuse suffered by a child. The fact that people find pleasure looking at these images is disgusting," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement. "I am concerned that images of child pornography can motivate perverts to commit sexual offenses against children. However, I am proud of the relentless work of the (Internet Crimes Against Children) unit, and the Sheriff’s Office will never waiver in our commitment to protect children in our community."

Mischel made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, and his cash bond was set at $50,000.