Burlington business pellet gun attacks, man arrested

article

A Burlington man, 18, was arrested after police say the windows were shot out at seven businesses in downtown Burlington. Police say this was done with a pellet gun.

The vandalism happened early Monday, May 1 along Pine Street.

Police said surveillance helped them identify two vehicles of interest and three people who were interviewed. The 18-year-old Burlington man was arrested.

"I could not be prouder of the collaborative work of our citizens and officers. From the time of our first report at 9:26 a.m., officers were able to identify, locate, interview, secure evidence and a confession within five hours," said Chief Zmudzinski.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Burlington police asked that anyone with information on this vandalism give them a call at 262.342.1104 or email rjones@burlington-wi.gov.