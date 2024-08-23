article

The Brief A water skiing event in Burlington gave people of all abilities a chance to get out on the water. A father organized the event in honor of his late daughter. First-time participant describes new experience.



An adaptive water skiing event in Burlington gave people of all abilities a chance to get out on the water Friday.

More than 40 people, many of whom have never water skied before, learned the ropes at Browns Lake.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There is often a thrill when you're on the water. As the boats roared, the only louder sounds were cheers on the dock.

"I love to water ski," said Shyanne Buss, who tried it for the first time Friday. "It was fast."

Adaptive water skiing event at Browns Lake, Burlington

Rick Legois organized the event in honor of his late daughter, Lynzay. She was an avid water skier, standing alongside her dad with the Browns Lake Aquaducks.

"My daughter’s not here, but these guys are," he said. "It gives us a reason to bring our boat to the lake."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Lynzay died in a car crash in 2006. The same year, another teammate was injured in a diving accident.

"Dove in and it was a little too shallow," said organizer Joey Matoska, who now uses a wheelchair. "They get you back out on the water one way or another. It’s amazing."

Adaptive water skiing event at Browns Lake, Burlington

Those living with disabilities are able to get in what's called a "sit ski;" two people stand alongside them behind the boat.

If you didn't get a chance to get out on the water Friday, there is another opportunity Saturday at Lakefront Park in Pewaukee. It starts at 9 a.m.