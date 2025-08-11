"Building Up Milwaukee" program; projects bring development to city
MILWAUKEE - City leaders kicked off on Monday, Aug. 11, "Building Up Milwaukee," a new recognition program from the Department of Neighborhood Services to mark the progress of transformative projects in the city.
Recognition program
What we know:
For the week of Aug. 11, the city is recognizing projects and renovations in the field of education.
Carmen Schools of Science and Technology is investing more than $33 million in the construction of a state-of-the-art facility. A news release says the project is slated to open for the 2026-2027 school year.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
This is a developing story.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the City of Milwaukee.