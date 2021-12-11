Bucks, Team Rubicon help Afghan refugees prepare for changes

The battle with winter weather has started, and as some brace themselves for it, thousands living in Wisconsin are not prepared one bit.

Team Rubicon and the Milwaukee Bucks hosted a winter donation drive for Afghan families who are transitioning off military bases and into area communities.

"Winter's going to be pretty harsh, so we’re doing whatever we can to support the mission," said Quinn Otero with the Bucks.

"We are gathering clothing and supplies for our Afghan guests that have come to this country with basically the clothes on their back," Team Rubicon's Glenn McCullough said. "We are collecting clothing diapers anything for babies shoes."

Generous hearts stopped by the drive, knowing small acts of kindness can make a huge, lasting impact.

"Just want to make a better life for everybody," Brian Greener said. "It’s a big change for the people from Afghanistan, so we have to get them assimilated off to the right foot, so they can make a way for themselves."

Between monetary donations and the clothes that were given Saturday, it was all part of Phase 1. The next step is Phase 2, which will help refugees make a house a home.

"The next step is we are helping with the resettlement part of it. Where we're collecting furniture, housewares, and we’re going to be able to put those – identify a house through a resettlement agency and a family goes with it – and outfit that house, so it’s move-in ready," Michael Martel, a Team Rubicon operations associate, said.

As an added bonus, the first 50 people to make a donation received two tickets to the next Bucks home game. But for many, the incentive was a bonus – supporting the cause was the real prize.

"You will find happiness comes when you start helping others – a whole different level of contentment and good feeling," said McCullough.

To donate to the Afghan families as they transition into communities, please visit the Amazon wishlist that is being updated daily to meet the needs of the families, or visit the Team Rubicon website for more information.