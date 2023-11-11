Expand / Collapse search

Bucks Promote Recycling; Team Up with SC Johnson

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Bucks promote sustainability with SC Johnson

The Milwaukee Bucks and SC Johnson are teaming up to promote recycling and sustainability, releasing a special edition cleaning product made from recycled plastic from Fiserv Forum.

MILWAUKEE - Bucks fans are helping bring new life to what would normally be trash.

Since 2021, fans have stepped up recycling their SC Johnson-branded plastic cups and clear bottles into specially marked receptacles throughout Fiserv Forum and Deer District.

And now, there's a new special edition cleaning product made from those plastic cups and bottles.

Matt Pazaras with the Milwaukee Bucks and Adrienne Pedersen from SC Johnson joined us in the FOX6 WakeUp Studio to explain the process.