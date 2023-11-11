Bucks Promote Recycling; Team Up with SC Johnson

Bucks fans are helping bring new life to what would normally be trash.

Since 2021, fans have stepped up recycling their SC Johnson-branded plastic cups and clear bottles into specially marked receptacles throughout Fiserv Forum and Deer District.

And now, there's a new special edition cleaning product made from those plastic cups and bottles.

Matt Pazaras with the Milwaukee Bucks and Adrienne Pedersen from SC Johnson joined us in the FOX6 WakeUp Studio to explain the process.