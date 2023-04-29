Milwaukee Bucks' early playoff exit 'a challenge' for businesses

article

As Milwaukee Bucks fans continue to recover from Wednesday's collapse against the Miami Heat, businesses around the Deer District are still running.

Owners are working to keep sales up amid a decline in traffic.

"We had a successful January, February and March," said James Sanchez, operating partner of State Street Pizza Pub.

Located just a block away from Fiserv Forum, business began with a boom this year for State Street Pizza Pub – all thanks to the Bucks and their loyal fans.

"Every single Bucks game we would double what we normally do, just because people were going to the Bucks," Sanchez said.

State Street Pizza Pub

Things took a turn after Wednesday's elimination loss.

"Typically we have a great Friday, and just yesterday we should’ve had a playoff game," Sanchez said Saturday. "You could feel the difference in the energy from our customers as well."

As fans' hopes for the playoffs took a hit, so did State Street Pizza Pub's expected sales.

"There is a challenge now trying to fill up that gap where we thought that potential money was going to be there," Sanchez said.

"It’s a big shock when your team loses, but it's also just the money aspect of it because this is your job and your livelihood," said Kameron Jones, bartender at RWB Milwaukee.

Turning Tables Tavern & Eatery

Jones said now it's just about catering to different crowds. While you may be pouring one out for the Bucks, bars around the area want you to come out so they can pour it for you.

"We are going to keep pushing in business – that's what we do, just ride it along," said Jervel Williams, co-owner of Turning Tables Tavern & Eatery.

"I am along with Giannis in terms of success is a process, even in business, you have to take that into consideration."