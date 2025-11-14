article

Former Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley was arrested for felony assault in Texas, according to a TMZ report.

The report said the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office took the 37-year-old into custody in Richmond, Texas. Jail records listed a charge of assault on a family member/household member impeding breath or circulation, which is a third-degree felony.

Beverley played for seven different teams over his 12 NBA seasons. The guard last played in 2024, when he appeared in 26 regular-season games and started six playoff games for the Bucks.

The Los Angeles Lakers originally selected Beverley out of Arkansas in the second round of the 2009 NBA Draft, though he made his NBA debut with the Houston Rockets in 2013.

Two Indiana women sued Beverley, the Milwaukee Bucks organization and former assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer earlier this year because of an incident that happened during the 2024 playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit for "failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted" in March.

A criminal complaint said the women felt physical pain when Beverley threw a ball into the stands, hitting them. TNT’s cameras caught the moment Beverley threw a ball at fans twice, just as the Pacers were ending the Bucks' season in Indianapolis.

The lawsuit, filed in Marion County Superior Court in Indiana, alleges Beverley threw the ball so hard it broke one of the women's necklaces. It also accuses former assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer of "verbally attacking, inciting and provoking Pacers fans" behind the Bucks bench.

Beverley later addressed the incident and apologized on his podcast. He went on to say the fans called him something he's never been called. The attorney who represents the women said Beverley's comments hurt his clients’ reputation, esteem, respect and good will.