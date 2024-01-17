MIAD art gallery showcases Bucks' All-Star candidates

The Milwaukee Bucks are showcasing artwork featuring 2024 NBA All-Star Game candidates downtown now through Feb. 20.

The exhibit is at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design's Gallery at The Ave on Wisconsin Avenue. It features art pieces and posters that highlight Bucks players.

"We are featuring a pop-up for the Milwuakee Bucks All-Star posters. These posters are an amazing collaboration from their design team that showcases various players that also has a pop art influence," said gallery manager Monica Miller.

"I was so used to doing work personally and for a college course – being able to see something that I worked on being almost commercial everywhere – that so many people are seeing it is really unfathomable," said graphic designer Bree Vouga.

Vouga said she feels attached to the artwork. Her message for sports graphic designers is to break out of their box, do something out of the standard, have fun and make a statement.