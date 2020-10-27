Bucks' Kyle Korver talks about intense team meeting inside NBA Bubble

Milwaukee Bucks player Kyle Korver shared strong words about being a professional Wisconsin athlete in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

In an interview that has been shared to Twitter, Korver talked about the Bucks' decision to stand for change -- when the players sat out from the playoff game against the Orlando Magic. The action sparked similar reactions from other teams across the sports world.

"How do I help, as a white man? What do I say, as a white man, in this space? And you know what you do?" Korver asked. "You stand with the marginalized. And when you can, you amplify their voice. And you listen to their thoughts. And you listen to their ideas. And then you find your way to help out."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Korver went on to describe just how things transpired during that time before the playoff game -- saying Assistant Coach Darvin Ham was really animated. Korver said George Hill decided not to play, Sterling Brown joined him, and then everyone else decided to make it a full team decision.