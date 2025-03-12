Bucks' Junior Bridgeman dead; remembering a Milwaukee legacy

The Brief Junior Bridgeman died on Tuesday after he suffered a medical emergency. Bridgeman, a former Milwaukee Bucks player, became a minority owner of the Bucks last year. He was 71 years old.



The Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge is shining with two green lines in honor of Milwaukee legend Junior Bridgeman.

Medical emergency

What we know:

The former Bucks star turned business mogul died on Tuesday, March 11, at the age of 71 after suffering from a medical emergency.

Bucks career

Local perspective:

He played more than 700 games across 10 seasons in Milwaukee and retired after 1986-87 season. The Bucks retired Bridgeman's No. 2 jersey in 1988.

Junior Bridgeman

The world may know Bridgeman as a billionaire businessman. But to people close to him, Bridgeman was a generous gentleman with a golden heart.

Remembering a friend

What they're saying:

Bucks legend Jon McGlockin remembers his former teammate.

McGlockin said the two last spoke a month ago. Their friendship formed when Bridgeman joined the team in 1975.

"I almost called him about something last week, and now I certainly wish I had," McGlocklin said.

After retirement, Bridgeman moved into the food industry, becoming the owner of Bridgeman Foods, which once operated more than 450 Wendy's and Chili's restaurants.

Just last year, he became a minority owner of the Bucks.

"I knew he would got out into the world and be successful," McGlocklin said. "Did I know he would be one of the richest men in the world, athletes in the world, after their playing days? I didn’t know that."

Junior Bridgeman

More than anything, McGlockin says Bridgeman gave back, including to his charity, the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer.

Victor Gray is Bridgeman's Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brother. The two joined Milwaukee's Delta Chi Lambda chapter in the 70's.

"First and most of all, he was a regular guy," Gray said. "He wasn't out for glamour or glory. He was out for good."

McGlockin and Gray say Bridgeman's passing is unexpected. They're asking for prayers for his wife and children.