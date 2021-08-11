Expand / Collapse search

Bucks, Fiserv Forum hosting job fairs Aug. 17 and Sept. 15

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum are hosting job fairs on Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Fiserv Forum atrium.

The Bucks and Fiserv Forum are hiring for retail, security, guest services and housekeeping positions. All roles are year-round and part-time, and applicants must be willing and able to work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Positions start at $14.00 per hour with an increase to $15.00 per hour after six months of service.

Job seekers must apply online at www.bucks.com/career and bring a copy of their resume with them to the job fair. Masks will be required to be worn in Fiserv Forum at all times, including during the interview process.

As the Bucks encourage everyone to be vaccinated, on-site vaccinations will be available to job-seekers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

For more information, please visit www.bucks.com/careers.

Fire damages Milwaukee home, Red Cross assisting 6 people
slideshow

Fire damages Milwaukee home, Red Cross assisting 6 people

Firefighters on Tuesday night, Aug. 10 responded to the scene of a house fire near Hartford and Marietta.

Excessive heat followed by severe storms expected Wednesday
slideshow

Excessive heat followed by severe storms expected Wednesday

A line of storms is expected to bring strong wind gusts, heavy rain, large hail, and possibly tornadoes to southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

20+ trees uprooted in West Allis after severe storms Tuesday night

Cleanup is underway in West Allis as DPW crews survey the full scope of damage following severe storms Tuesday night.