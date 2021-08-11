Bucks, Fiserv Forum hosting job fairs Aug. 17 and Sept. 15

article

The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum are hosting job fairs on Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Fiserv Forum atrium.

The Bucks and Fiserv Forum are hiring for retail, security, guest services and housekeeping positions. All roles are year-round and part-time, and applicants must be willing and able to work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Positions start at $14.00 per hour with an increase to $15.00 per hour after six months of service.

Job seekers must apply online at www.bucks.com/career and bring a copy of their resume with them to the job fair. Masks will be required to be worn in Fiserv Forum at all times, including during the interview process.

As the Bucks encourage everyone to be vaccinated, on-site vaccinations will be available to job-seekers.

For more information, please visit www.bucks.com/careers.