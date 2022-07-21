Bucks, Fiserv Forum career fair July 30

article

The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum are hosting a career fair on July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Fiserv Forum atrium.

The Bucks and Fiserv Forum are hiring for retail, security, housekeeping and guest experience positions. All roles are year-round and part-time, and applicants must be willing and able to work nights, weekends and holidays.

Positions start at $14.00 per hour with an increase to $15.00 per hour after six months of service.

Job seekers must apply online at www.bucks.com/careers and bring a copy of their resume with them to the job fair.

For more information please go to www.bucks.com/careers.