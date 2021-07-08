Bucks fans show pride 'on the road'

There's no shortage of Bucks fans showcasing their love for the team. This is especially true for fans even when they are out on the road.

From a deer strapped to the front of an SUV - as some may have seen driving around in the Deer District to personalized Bucks plates - fans aren't holding back about their love for this team.

Parked outside Willy's World Customs in Pewaukee, this Jeep is getting a lot of attention.

"We named it Cream City for obvious reasons, right?" said Rick Bowers. "This was the inspiration because of the success the Milwaukee Bucks is having the last three years and most in the actual finals."

Bowers works at the auto body shop and says Jeep owners have been calling and asking for a similar look.

"Some are just looking for vinyl to show some of the colors of the Bucks and the support of Giannis. Some are going full tilt. They want the painted wheels. They want the painted vehicle," he said.

Bowers says if you want a customized jeep like this one, it could take up to three months.

Gustavo Hinojosa's Jeep has headlights that turn green and he mounted a flag to the back.

"Everybody loves the flag. Everybody loves the Jeep. Constantly getting people waving at me," Hinojosa said.

Adam Glorioso shows off his Bucks pride with a personalized license plate.

"I had a list of about 30 different options I tried out on the DMV website," said Adam Glorioso. "I was narrowing it down to my favorites and I ended up going with Giannis plates."

Heads turn when Cory Agbuis rolls around town.

"I just went all out because I… I’m the biggest Bucks fan," Cory Agbuis said.

His 2018 challenger hellcat is a shimery green and purple all around with a green light underneath.

"It’s a ‘Fear the Deer’ banner on it. I go by the name ‘Fear the Deer 707’ for my car group."

He even has a personalized plate.

"My basketball number back in the day was number 11 and right now it turned out perfect," he said.

He’s hoping to get Giannis to autograph his car one of these days.

"It’s always been my dream car and the Bucks have been my favorite basketball team."

FOX6 asked the DOT about Bucks plates and how many have been issued this year.

From January to June of this year 556 were issued. Last year, the DOT issued 1,104 Bucks plates.