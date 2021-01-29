Bucks exec Alex Lasry gets COVID-19 shot early: 'I was vaccinated'

article

Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry tweeted he received the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

In the tweet, Lasry said his "wife got a call from her uncle that works in a facility that had extra doses that were going to go to waste if not used right away." Lasry's wife is pregnant -- and he indicated "we wanted to ensure our home, and entire community is safe for everyone."

During an update on the pandemic from Gov. Evers and officials from the Department of Health Services on Friday, Jan. 29, the governor spoke about Lasry vaccination.

"We encourage people that are vaccinating other people that when it comes to the end of the day, rather than throwing out a dose of vaccine they should just get it in somebody's arm. Whether that happened in this case or not, I haven't the faintest idea," Evers said.

Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers said neither he nor his wife has received his COVID-19 vaccine -- even though the shots are now open to everyone over age 65 in Wisconsin. The governor indicated he is waiting for his primary care physician to let him know when he is eligible to receive the shot.