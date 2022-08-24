Bucks blood donation drive: Donors get 'buy 1, get 1' ticket offer

article

The Milwaukee Bucks are teaming up the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network and the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin to host a blood drive at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Sept. 2. The drive will take place from 7 a.m. until 2 pm.

A news release says the Bucks Blood Drive is looking for up to 350 people aged 17 and older (16 with parental consent), to donate blood. Those who donate will receive a special buy one, get one free ticket offer to a 2022 Bucks preseason game at Fiserv Forum.

All blood types are needed and donating blood will take approximately one hour. Versiti, which serves patients at more than 55 hospitals throughout Wisconsin, is the blood provider for Froedtert & MCW.

Donors planning to attend the Bucks Blood Drive can sign up in advance by visiting versiti.org/wi or by calling 1-877-232-4376.

NOTE: Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.