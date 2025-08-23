Bucks host auditions for 414 Crew, Rim Rockers, and Bucks Beats in September

article

Do you have what it takes to support the Milwaukee Bucks?

The Bucks are looking for entertaining, talented and energetic performers to join Bucks Entertainment for the 2025-26 season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting auditions in September for the 414 Crew, Bucks Rim Rockers and Bucks Beats.

Auditions will be held in-person only on the scheduled date. Qualifications for each team and more information on Bucks Entertainment are available on the Milwaukee Bucks website.

What we know:

The 414 Crew serves as the official interactive hype team for the Bucks, engaging fans through live promotions, concourse activities and giveaways.

It also participates in community events in Milwaukee and Wisconsin.

Advanced registration is encouraged but not required.

The audition will take place on Wednesday, Sep. 3 at 6 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

What we know:

This team of daredevils performs at Bucks games, in the community and all around the world with its innovative style and high-flying trampoline dunking.

The Rim Rockers' high-energy performances are geared to amaze and excite crowds every time the team takes the air.

With flips, 360s, crazy pass combinations and huge hang time, the Rim Rockers have the fans on the edge of their seats with each performance.

Advanced registration is encouraged but not required.

The audition will take place on Monday, Sep. 8 at 7 p.m. at St. Marcus Lutheran Church (2215 N. Palmer St., Milwaukee).

What we know:

This talented group of musicians brings the rhythm to Fiserv Forum’s floor.

With its loud and boisterous sound on the drums, Bucks Beats is ready to entertain the fans anywhere it can bring its drums.

Whether it’s on the concourse pregame, on the floor or even in the stands, Bucks Beats brings thunderous energy to the game.

Advanced registration is encouraged but not required.

The audition will take place on Sep. 11 at 6 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.