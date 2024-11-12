The Brief Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. crashed into a Milwaukee townhouse in October. Police released video of officers talking to Jackson during the crash investigation. The Bucks said the crash happened after the team's morning workout.



Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. crashed into a Milwaukee townhouse last month. Now, police have released video of their response to the scene.

It happened at the Yankee Hill Luxury Apartments complex, on State Street near Van Buren Street, on Oct. 26. FOX6 News obtained an MPD crash report that showed Jackson was headed south on Van Buren and spun and crashed while trying to turn west onto State.

The crash report also showed Jackson's car hit another vehicle before it crashed into and destroyed a partial wall outside a Yankee Hill townhouse.

FOX6 also obtained police records that show Jackson was cited for "unreasonable and imprudent speed." According to that citation, Jackson initially told officers he was driving 30 mph – but later said he wasn't sure how fast he was going. The citation also states a witness told police they saw Jackson's car make a turn "at an extreme rate of speed."

Car crashes into Yankee Hill apartment building

The Bucks said the crash happened after the team's morning workout, and Jackson was the only person in his car. No one was injured, the team said, and Jackson did not need medical attention.

Jackson has appeared in nine games for the Bucks this season and started the last three games. He played just over three minutes against the Brooklyn Nets the day after the crash. As a rookie last season, he appeared in 57 games.

Editor's note: For length and clarity, FOX6 News edited two portions of the encounter together in the video clip available at the top of this report.