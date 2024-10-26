Bucks' Andre Jackson crashes into Milwaukee townhouse

article

The Brief Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. crashed into a Milwaukee townhouse on Saturday. The team said it happened after their morning workout, and no one was injured. Jackson will be with the team for Sunday's game in Brooklyn against the Nets.



It happened at the Yankee Hill Luxury Apartments complex on State Street near Van Buren Street. The Bucks told FOX6 News that Jackson was the only person in the car and crashed after the team's morning workout.

No one was injured, the team said, and Jackson did not need medical attention.

Jackson will be with the team for Sunday's game in New York against the Brooklyn Nets. He played one minute in the season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers and did not play in Friday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. As a rookie last season, he appeared in 57 games.