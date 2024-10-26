Expand / Collapse search

Bucks' Andre Jackson crashes into Milwaukee townhouse

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 26, 2024 7:44pm CDT
Car crashes into Yankee Hill apartment building

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. crashed into a Milwaukee townhouse on Saturday, Oct. 26.

It happened at the Yankee Hill Luxury Apartments complex on State Street near Van Buren Street. The Bucks told FOX6 News that Jackson was the only person in the car and crashed after the team's morning workout.

Andre Jackson Jr.

No one was injured, the team said, and Jackson did not need medical attention.

Jackson will be with the team for Sunday's game in New York against the Brooklyn Nets. He played one minute in the season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers and did not play in Friday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. As a rookie last season, he appeared in 57 games.