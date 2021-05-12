Bublr electric bikes in Milwaukee coming soon

article

Bublr Bikes will be adding new electric bicycles to its Milwaukee bike-share program, the service announced Wednesday, May 12.

The launch will integrate 200 e-bikes into the regular Bublr network later this season, starting with an unveiling of the new bike on May 19 at Indeed Brewery.

Attendees will be able to take a ride on a brand new Bublr e-bike; several will be available at the launch event for the public to test ride between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

"The introduction of e-bikes is going to expand the transit opportunities for the Greater Milwaukee community, helping people of various abilities go further, faster, with less effort," said James Davies, Bublr executive director.

The launch event will also be a fundraiser for Milwaukee's bike-share program. Proceeds through Indeed Brewery's taproom and curbside from the night will be donated.

"We want all of our neighbors in Milwaukee to be able to explore the city, get to work, or run their errands with transportation that is good for the earth and good for their health," said Jeff Gray, Milwaukee sales and market manager with Indeed Brewery.

More information about the City of Milwaukee’s expansion of the system can be found here.

