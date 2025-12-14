Brown University shooting; FBI interviews conducted in Cedarburg

The Brief FBI agents conducted interviews in Cedarburg tied to the Brown University shooting investigation. Neighbors described shock and disbelief as police focused on a specific home. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released later.



Cedarburg police confirmed FBI agents were in the city conducting interviews connected to the Brown University shooting as the investigation continues.

What we know:

Officers were seen in a small Cedarburg neighborhood, with police vehicles parked along the street. One officer told reporters to stay away from a specific home, though neighbors nearby described a heavy law enforcement presence.

Residents said the situation was shocking and described it as a "horror story," adding that the family who lives in the home are well known in the neighborhood.

What they're saying:

Neighbors said the family has a son who attended Cedarburg High School, later went to the University of Wisconsin and then served in the military. One neighbor described him as intelligent and always polite.

"It's always like 'it can't be.' It's always, for any human being that sees a person that they've passed by and are cordial with, see that perhaps they did something awful, that's a shock. How could that be that a person so good maybe 99.99999% of the time and then something happens, if it turns out that the accusations are correct," said Mark Sorensen, neighbor.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name.

The Providence Police Department said the case remains an active investigation and that it is working with local, state and federal agencies. Police said additional information will be released once investigators have a clearer picture of the circumstances, but not Sunday night.

