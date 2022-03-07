Expand / Collapse search

Brown Deer Walmart shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
BROWN DEER, Wis. - Brown Deer and Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on W. Brown Deer Road on Sunday afternoon, March 6.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. – and officials were not notified about the incident until 11:45 p.m.

The victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives are working on identifying all the individuals involved in this incident. The Brown Deer Police Detective Bureau is leading the investigation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Brown Deer Police at 414-371-2900 reference case 22-2020.

