New Target in Brown Deer? Documents hint at redevelopment plan

article

The Brief A new Target location may be in Brown Deer's future. The Marketplace of Brown Deer is in line for a multi-million-dollar makeover. Over the years, stores have come and gone, leaving a mostly empty strip mall.



A new Target location may be in Brown Deer's future.

What they're saying:

In documents released for an upcoming village meeting, plans to redevelop The Marketplace of Brown Deer call for "proposed Target parking" of nearly 450 spaces.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Recently, developers said it was a "pretty bad secret" which big box retailer they wanted to bring to the site. However, an official announcement has never been made.

Currently, the closest Target location to the Brown Deer redevelopment site is roughly six miles away at Bayshore.

The Marketplace of Brown Deer

The backstory:

The Marketplace of Brown Deer, located northeast of Green Bay and Brown Deer roads, is in line for a multi-million-dollar makeover.

Over the years, stores have come and gone, leaving a mostly empty strip mall. Plans to redevelop the land call for a nearly 130,000-square-foot retail space, along with new apartments, restaurants and other buildings.

Nebraska developer Woodsonia is heading up the development.