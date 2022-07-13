Brown Deer Road to close July 18-29 at Wisconsin Southern Railroad crossing

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is advising that a full closure at the Wisconsin Southern Railroad crossing on WIS 100 (Brown Deer Road) will be taking place while crews work to reconstruct the crossing.

This closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 18, and remain in place through Friday, July 29.

Motorists will need to utilize WIS 181 (76th Street), WIS 167 (Mequon Road), and WIS 57 (Green Bay Road), to get around the closure.

