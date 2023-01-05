Boy missing since May 2022, Brown Deer police ask for public's help

article

The Brown Deer Police Department has asked for the public's help finding 9-year-old Isaiah Kemp – last seen May 8, 2022.

Kemp is described as 4 feet tall and 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be in the company of his biological mother, Ebony Harris. Police said Harris does not have legal custody/guardianship of the boy and also goes by the name Zubiya Bey.

Police said Kemp could be somewhere in the Milwaukee area or near Monroe, Louisiana. Anyone with information about Kemp or Harris' whereabouts is asked to call Brown Deer police at 414-371-2900 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678).