Brown Deer Police: 34-year-old woman arrested for robbery, pursuit

Police are investigating a bank robbery that led to a pursuit shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 4.

Officers responded to a call of a hold-up at Tri City National Bank located inside the Pick 'n Save on Green Bay Road in Brown Deer. A suspect description was given and a

Glendale police located the fleeing vehicle and gave chase. The suspect struck two cars in the pursuit before it ended near 61st and Villard. No one was injured.

A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested.

The case is under investigation by the Brown Deer Police Department's Investigative Bureau. The crashes will be investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department.