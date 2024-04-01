Brown Deer Pick 'n Save reopens April 2 after HAZMAT response

article

A Pick 'n Save spokesperson announced on Monday, April 1 that the Brown Deer store will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. This, following a hazardous materials response on Friday, March 29.

Officials noted there was a mercury spill at the grocery store on Friday. Testing and air monitoring have been completed to the satisfaction of the North Shore Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the spokesperson said.

The substance found on Friday originated outside of the store -- and this is now an active investigation being handled by the Brown Deer Police Department, officials said. To protect the integrity of the investigation, we will be referring all further inquiries to them.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Hazardous materials response at Pick 'n Save in Brown Deer

Until the Brown Deer location is reopened, Pick 'n Save officials have mentioned there are nearby locations including Pick ‘n Save Good Hope (7401 Good Hope Road) and Metro Market Glendale (6969 N. Port Washington Road). They also suggested online shopping for home delivery is also available through picknsave.com.