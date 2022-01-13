Brown Deer missing woman sought

article

Brown Deer police are looking for a woman missing since Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 12.

Rose Guerrero, 56, was last seen at her home near Sherman and Bradley.

Police say Guerrero suffers from various medical conditions and also hearing impairment, but she can read lips and communicate in writing.

She's described as Hispanic, approximately 5' tall, weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gold-rimmed eyeglasses, purple leggings, a long sleeve purple shirt and possibly a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.