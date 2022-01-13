Expand / Collapse search

Brown Deer missing woman sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Brown Deer
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

BROWN DEER, Wis. - Brown Deer police are looking for a woman missing since Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 12.

Rose Guerrero, 56, was last seen at her home near Sherman and Bradley.

Police say Guerrero suffers from various medical conditions and also hearing impairment, but she can read lips and communicate in writing. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

She's described as Hispanic, approximately 5' tall, weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gold-rimmed eyeglasses, purple leggings, a long sleeve purple shirt and possibly a black jacket. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Homicide on Milwaukee's lower east side, 2 suspects in custody

Milwaukee police have two persons in custody in connection with a homicide on the city's lower east side.

Evers pardons nearly 400, most of any Wisconsin governor
article

Evers pardons nearly 400, most of any Wisconsin governor

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, Jan. 13 he had pardoned 54 more people, bringing his total to nearly 400, the most of any Wisconsin governor.

Absentee ballot boxes debate: Wisconsin Republicans in court
article

Absentee ballot boxes debate: Wisconsin Republicans in court

The conservative push to effectively end absentee ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin is scheduled to return to a courtroom in a case that seeks to prohibit dropping ballots off anywhere other than at the local clerk's office.