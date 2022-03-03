Expand / Collapse search

Brown Deer homicide suspect arrested, police say

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Police at scene of double fatal Brown Deer shooting on Nov. 10.

BROWN DEER, Wis. - The Brown Deer Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a November 2021 double fatal shooting, it was announced Thursday.

Police said the 19-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested March 1 for the shooting, which happened near Meadowside Court and Dean Road.

Charges against the homicide suspect are being referred to the district attorney's office. There are no additional suspects in the incident, police said, and it remains under investigation.

Two men were killed in the shooting Nov. 10 shooting – Amareon Allen and Jontae Yera, both 19 years old.

Jontae Yera, Amareon Allen

