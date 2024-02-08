60th and Brown Deer crash, 3 taken to hospital
BROWN DEER, Wis. - Three people were hurt in a Brown Deer crash Thursday morning, Feb. 8.
It happened at the intersection of 60th Street and Brown Deer Road around 9:40 a.m. Police said there were two vehicles involved.
Three people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The intersection reopened to traffic around 10:45 a.m.