60th and Brown Deer crash, 3 taken to hospital

Three people were hurt in a Brown Deer crash Thursday morning, Feb. 8.

It happened at the intersection of 60th Street and Brown Deer Road around 9:40 a.m. Police said there were two vehicles involved.

Three people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The intersection reopened to traffic around 10:45 a.m.