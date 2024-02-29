Black History Month: Brown Deer hosts 1st village celebration

Brown Deer made history on Wednesday night, Feb. 28 as the village hosted its first official Black History Month celebration.

Community members packed the village library to recognize their peers. Village President Wanda Montgomery said the program reflected their welcoming, inclusive community.

"Diversity is our strength," she said. "I think as we grow, and we learn about each other, we're more of a global community and not just a monolithic – just one community in itself."

Montgomery said the program will return in 2025, and organizers hope it will be bigger and brighter.