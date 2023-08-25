Brown Deer armed sexual assault, convicted sex offender charged

article

A Milwaukee man is now charged in connection to a Brown Deer armed sexual assault that happened Aug. 3.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Eddie Williams is a convicted sex offender who admitted to police that he cut off his GPS ankle bracelet.

The incident began in Milwaukee near Teutonia and North, police said. The victim told police she was looking for a bus stop in the area and asked a man for directions.

The complaint states the two waited for and then road the bus together, getting off near Brown Deer and Green Bay roads in Brown Deer around 11 p.m. Then, the victim said the man started following her. The sexual assault, the victim said, eventually took place in a grassy, public area not far from the bus stop.

The man dug the knife into the victim's neck during the assault, per the complaint. He also repeatedly punched the victim in the face. She eventually got free and ran for help.

On Aug. 16, police released images of the suspect from an MCTS bus camera in an attempt to identify him. Multiple people called, per the complaint, to identify the man as Williams.

Once in custody, the complaint states Williams admitted that he was man seen in the pictures and on surveillance footage walking away with the victim on Aug. 3 – but denied assaulting her.

Williams also admitted, the complaint states, that he was a sex offender and had cut off his GPS ankle bracelet. Court filings indicate was previously convicted of first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Williams is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Aug. 26.