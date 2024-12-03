Brown County man missing; SUV found abandoned in Ozaukee County

article

The Brief The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to locate 37-year-old Benjamin Berendsen. Berendsen's vehicle was found abandoned on I-43 in Ozaukee County.



The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to locate 37-year-old Benjamin Berendsen, whose vehicle was found abandoned on I-43 in Ozaukee County on Friday, Nov. 29.

Officials say Berendsen was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 26. He was driving a burgundy Chevrolet Suburban.

Berendsen is described as a male, white, 6'3" tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. It is not known what Berendsen was last wearing.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Berendsen, or information that may help investigators, you are urged to contact Sgt. Phil Nelson at 920-448-6191, or Sgt. Tyler Callow at 920-448-6187.



You can also remain anonymous by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers (non-profit, non-police affiliated, civilian run organization) by phone at 920-432-STOP (7867), through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app.