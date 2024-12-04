Missing Brown County man found deceased in Ozaukee County

article

The Brief



Berendsen, 37, had been reported missing from Brown County. His vehicle was found abandoned on I-43 in Ozaukee County on Friday, Nov. 29.

Officials said in a news release that on Wednesday morning, a K-9 track and foot search took place in the area where Berendsen’s vehicle was located. The search led deputies to a remote, swampy, and heavily wooded area east of I-43 and north of Silver Beach Road that was difficult to access. Berendsen was located deceased in the wooded area.

The investigation is ongoing with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office thanked the family and friends of Berendsen, as well as to the public, for information that assisted with the investigation.

The Ozaukee County Drone Team, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Green Bay Police Department, Milwaukee Police Department, Franklin Police Department, West Allis Police Department, and Belgium Fire Department assisted with the incident.