Semi hit Bluemound utility lines in Town of Brookfield

Hundreds were without power Wednesday, June 23 after police say a semitruck got tangled with overhead utility lines – pulling them down – in the Town of Brookfield.

According to the Town of Brookfield Police Department, the call came in just before 5 a.m. for the incident near Bluemound and Woelfel.

The semi was pulling into a parking lot on the north side of Bluemound Road when it got tangled in the wires. No one was injured, including the truck driver.

Bluemound Road was initially closed due to the hazard but later reopened.

According to We Energies, the tension of the truck running into and pulling on the lines caused damage and knocked down three poles.

We Energies was able to restore service by 8:30 a.m. to 640 customers who had lost power.

