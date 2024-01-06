article

An Amtrak train crashed into a car that was stuck on the tracks in Brookfield on Saturday, Jan. 6.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of Pilgrim Road and North Avenue. Police said, based on an initial investigation, the car was headed west on North Avenue and turned onto the tracks.

The driver and a passenger realized their error and fled from the car, police said, which became stuck on the tracks. The train then collided with car.

No one was injured in the crash. An Amtrak spokesperson said there were 214 people – both staff and riders – on board.