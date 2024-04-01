Brookfield theft; police say man took bike off bus

article

The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for theft.

Police said on Thursday, March 14, an unknown man exited a Milwaukee County Transit Bus that was stopped at 12735 W. Capitol Drive around 3:48 p.m. They say he proceeded to steal a bicycle from the bike rack mounted on the front of the bus. The stolen bicycle is described as a black and orange Mongoose brand bicycle with orange brake cables valued at $800.00.

The suspect, described as an older man with brown and gray facial hair, was last seen traveling east towards 124th Street.

