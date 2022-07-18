Brookfield shooting, 80-year-old gets 10 years in prison

article

A Greendale man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting a former business associate in 2020.

Lauren Toll, 80, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. The shooting happened outside a Brookfield-based financial planning office.

Prosecutors said the victim had gotten into his car when Toll approached and fired a gun, saying: "Get out I won't kill you." The victim began to drive away, a criminal complaint states, when more shots rang out. The victim then noticed blood coming from his head and realized he'd been shot.

Toll took over as president of Charter Capital Management (then called HSM&T in 1984) and retired in 2011, according the firm’s website and court filings.

The victim told investigators he bought out Toll’s portion of the business, under an agreement where Toll would be paid quarterly over 10 years, and the final payment had been made recently.

Lauren Toll appears in court (2020)

The victim said he believed Toll was resentful over the sale price, believing he was owed more and had called Charter Capital around the time of the shooting. He described Toll as "unsteady," according to the complaint.

After the shooting, witnesses nearby told police they saw an older white man, Toll, fall in a pile of leaves in a school parking lot. After helping Toll up, he got into an older sedan and drove off. Police later found a handgun in the pile of leaves.

Toll was ultimately arrested in Beloit.