Charges filed against Greendale man in Brookfield shooting

Prosecutors filed charges against a 78-year-old retired financial advisor accused of shooting and wounding a former business partner outside a Brookfield-based financial planning office Wednesday night.

Lauren Toll, of Greendale, making an initial appearance in Waukesha County court Friday, Nov. 20 on one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and dangerous use of a weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim was walking to his car at Charter Capital Management, 13805 W. Burleigh Road, shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday when he saw an older white man trying to get his attention, holding a briefcase in one hand and a handgun in another.

The victim told police as he got into his car the man, who was recognized as Toll, got closer and fired the gun saying, “Get out I won’t kill you.”

The victim began driving away when more shots rang out, and then noticed blood coming from his head and that he had been shot.

Toll took over as president of Charter Capital Management (then called HSM&T in 1984) and retired in 2011, according the the firm’s website and court filings.

The victim told investigators he bought out Toll’s portion of the business, under an agreement where Toll would be paid quarterly over ten years time and the final payment had been made recently.

The victim said he believed Toll was resentful over the sale price, believing he was owed more and had recently called Charter Capital recently, and described Toll as “unsteady, according to the complaint.

After the shooting, witnesses nearby told police they saw an older white man, Toll, wearing blue latex gloves fall in a pile of leaves in a school parking lot. After helping Toll up he got into an older sedan and drove off. Police later found a handgun in the pile of leaves.

Toll was arrested in Beloit shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.

A court commissioner set cash bail at $350,000.