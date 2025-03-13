Brookfield shed fire spreads to house; all occupants evacuated

article

The Brief A fire in a shed spread to a home in Brookfield on Thursday, March 13. Everyone inside the home managed to get out safely. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A shed fire spread to an adjacent house on Franklin Drive in the City of Brookfield on Thursday, March 13.

Brookfield fire investigation

What we know:

Brookfield firefighters were dispatched to the shed fire just before 1 p.m. Thursday. Police arrived on the scene first – and indicated flames had extended into a single-family house.

Officials say everyone inside the home was able to get out of the building safely.

Around 1:10 p.m., the fire was brought under control with crews continuing to work searching for additional fire and securing utilities.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The City of Brookfield Fire Department was assisted at the scene by apparatus and crews from the New Berlin Fire Department, Pewaukee Fire Department, Town of Brookfield Fire Department and Elm Grove EMS.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.