Brookfield seniors celebrate Centenarian's Day

A Brookfield senior living community celebrated Centenarian's Day Friday, Sept. 22.

Brookdale Senior Living has three incredible residents who are over 100 years old. Their wisdom and sense of humor make them beloved by everyone there.

Bernice McCloskey said, growing up, she did not think she'd live to be 101 years old.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"When I was young, I thought 50 was old because my parents would go to funerals of people over 50, and I would say why are they sad – because she's over 50 – but here I am over 100," she said.

McCloskey said her advice to young people is to just do what you want.