Brookfield rollover crash, Capitol and Mountain, 2 taken to hospital

article

The Brief Two people were injured following a rollover crash in Brookfield on Monday. Police say a Porsche made a left turn into the path of the Volkswagen. The Volkswagen struck the Porsche before veering off into the culvert and rolling.



Two people were taken to the hospital with significant injuries following a crash in Brookfield on Monday, Sept. 9. It happened near Capitol Drive and Mountain Drive.

According to police, the preliminary investigation determined that a Volkswagen was traveling west on Capitol Drive and a Porsche was traveling east on Capitol Drive when the crash occurred.

Police say the Porsche made a left turn into the path of the Volkswagen. The Volkswagen struck the Porsche before veering off into the culvert and rolling.

The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen were transported to a hospital with significant injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Porsche did not report any injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police say speed may be a contributing factor. For now, the driver of the Volkswagen has been cited for OAR - causing great bodily harm. There may be additional charges to come.