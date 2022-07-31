Brookfield retail theft: Woman sought by police

Brookfield police are asking for help identifying and locating a woman accused of taking over $180 in products from Pick N Save on July 13.

The suspect is described by police as a white female. She is accused of taking two bottles each of Matrix shampoo and conditioner, and four tenderloin steaks.

The registered owner of the vehicle the suspect fled in, refused to identify the suspect.

If able to identify the suspect, contact Officer King at the City of Brookfield Police Department.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.



